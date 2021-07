GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A truck crashed into a house in Granite City, Illinois at about 10:30 p.m. Monday and killed a 73-year-old woman. The victim has been identified as Virginia Ann Ohren.

The truck crashed into a home near the intersection of Joy and Rodger Avenues. The woman lived at the home.

The driver of the vehicle is now in police custody and awaiting charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office.

Police say that the investigation into this incident is ongoing.