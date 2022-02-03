Truck drivers navigate tough road conditions during winter storm

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — During the second round of winter weather across the region, several truck drivers stopped at the Flying J Travel Center in Pontoon Beach for food, gas, and to get some rest.

Raymond Warren, who has been driving trucks for 30 years, said he stopped at the Flying J to make sure his tires were not frozen.

He said driving in inclement weather can be difficult even for the most experienced drivers. For truckers, traveling on snow-covered roads and icy highways can be twice as difficult.

“Take your time. Don’t get stupid,” Warren said. “I was on my way back from Cincinnati. Trucks everywhere — in the ditch, jackknifed, turned over. Just go slow. That’s all you can do. If you get in a hurry, you are going to hurt somebody.”

Warren said he drives slowly, and if he needs to pull over, he will.

“Go somewhere warm, park it,” Warren said. “If you don’t have to drive, don’t do it.”

Warren said he has plenty of food and water and will use gas station amenities, like here at Flying J, when needed.