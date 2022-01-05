Truck fleeing police rolls over by Larry Flint’s Hustler Club, two injured

O’FALLON, Ill. – Two people were hurt while fleeing from O’Fallon, Illinois Police early Wednesday morning.

Officers said the driver of a pickup truck was fleeing from police at about 1:45 a.m. The truck took off, but police were not chasing it. The pickup truck rolled while exiting eastbound I-64 at Kingshighway in Washington Park. The truck ended up just a few yards from a fence near Larry Flint’s Hustler Club.

The male driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On the scene of a truck flipped in the metro east 64 east bound the truck is leaking fuel https://t.co/77HmAS0R4Q — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 5, 2022

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.