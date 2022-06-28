SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, recently endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for an Illinois House seat in the Metro East.

Mary Miller won the Republican nomination for the Illinois 15th District, defeating challenger Rodney Davis, who conceded before the race was called.

“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.”

The race for the open seat will include Miller and Democrat nominee Paul Lange in November. Lange ran for the nomination unopposed.

The newly-redrawn 15th District now includes Highland in southern Madison County and Godfrey in north Madison County, which are about 35 miles apart. It also stretches from East St. Louis to parts of Champaign.

During Tuesday’s primary election, GOP and Democrat candidates are seeking nomination for several statewide offices, including the governor and secretary of state. Ballots also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, and state Legislature seats. Vote leaders from both major parties will appear on ballots for the November election.

