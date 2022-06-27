MENDON, Ill. – During a rally Saturday in Mendon, Illinois, near Quincy, Former President Donald Trump endorsed two Republican primary candidates. A third Republican candidate was endorsed by Trump on Monday.



During the event, Trump endorsed Mary Miller for the Republican primary in Illinois’ 15th congressional district. Miller is running against U.S. Representative Rodney Davis.

The rally was also the first time Trump publicly endorsed Republican Darren Bailey for governor of Illinois. Bailey met with Trump last year and has campaigned strongly on his Trump loyalty.

Mike Bost was endorsed by Trump on Monday for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District. He has held this office since 2015. He is running uncontested in the primary. He will face either Homer “Chip” Markel or Joshua Qualls in the general election on November 8.

Bost tweeted on Sunday.

Folks, I just got off the phone with President Donald Trump & he has officially endorsed our campaign for Congress! I’ve been a proud ally in his fight to put #AmericaFirst, & I’m honored to once again receive his endorsement. After nearly two years of Biden & Pelosi’s failed leadership, our nation is less safe, less prosperous, & less prepared to face security challenges across the globe. To build the Republican majority in Congress we need to hold this Administration accountable & we need to keep Southern Illinois red. I appreciate President Trump’s support in making that happen. #Bost2022