WATERLOO, Ill. – The 4th annual ‘Tunnel to Towers Holes Fore Heroes’ Golf Classic tees off Friday in Waterloo, Illinois.

The event supports the ‘Tunnel to Towers Foundation’ and its mission to provide mortgage free smart homes to injured veterans and first responders. They also provide homes to gold star and fallen first responder families.

During the classic, the ‘Hero to Hero’ Award will be given to honor someone local in the community who has made the ultimate sacrifice, either serving the country or the community. The golf classic starts Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Annbriar Golf Course.