Two charged in fatal Alton shooting

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old and 20-year-old in connection with a double shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of one man.

According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2 in the 200 block of E. Elm Street.

Officers were responding to a report of a large fight. When they arrived in the area, officers heard gunshots and found two males had been wounded.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital. His wound was not life-threatening. He was treated and eventually released.

The second victim, identified as DeAndre Brewster of Alton, was killed.

Over the course of the week, Alton homicide detectives learned that several people pulled out guns during the fight and began firing at one another, Pulido said.

The police chief said this was not a random act of violence and that the people involved in the fight knew each other.

Detectives arrested two people in connection with the double shooting: 17-year-old Chance Singleton and 20-year-old Dasani Stewart.

Prosecutors charged Singleton with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bail was set at $2 million.

Pulido said Singleton has been charged as an adult.

Meanwhile, Stewart was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bail was set at $500,000.

Chief Pulido said the investigation is still ongoing and other people could be charged as well.

Chance Singleton and Dasani Stewart.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News