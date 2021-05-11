Two charged in fatal Alton shooting

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old and 20-year-old in connection with a double shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of one man.

According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2 in the 200 block of E. Elm Street.

Officers were responding to a report of a large fight. When they arrived in the area, officers heard gunshots and found two males had been wounded.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital. His wound was not life-threatening. He was treated and eventually released.

The second victim, identified as DeAndre Brewster of Alton, was killed.

Over the course of the week, Alton homicide detectives learned that several people pulled out guns during the fight and began firing at one another, Pulido said.

The police chief said this was not a random act of violence and that the people involved in the fight knew each other.

Detectives arrested two people in connection with the double shooting: 17-year-old Chance Singleton and 20-year-old Dasani Stewart.

Prosecutors charged Singleton with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bail was set at $2 million.

Pulido said Singleton has been charged as an adult.

Meanwhile, Stewart was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. His bail was set at $500,000.

Chief Pulido said the investigation is still ongoing and other people could be charged as well.

Chance Singleton and Dasani Stewart.