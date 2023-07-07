BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two men face criminal charges after a ten-year-old boy was fatally shot inside his Belleville home Monday.

Prosecutors have charged Jaylen P. Nicks, 26, of Florissant, Missouri, and Devin M. Dunbar, 26, of Spanish Lake, Missouri with first-degree murder in the investigation.

Nicks and Dunbar are accused in the shooting death of Brandon Scott, which happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

“This unfortunate and tragic event has not only touched his family, but a community as a whole,” said Shane Brown, Master Sergeant of the Belleville Police Department. “Brandon Scott lost out on the opportunity to live out a prosperous life due to senseless acts of those who are charged in this investigation.

The Major Case Squad followed up on 50 leads and worked with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab team in locating and processing evidence.

Brown did not disclose a motive behind the shooting, but says he’s confident it was not a random act of violent. He adds that Nicks and Dunbar had knowledge of the location they were heading prior to the shooting.

Nicks and Dunbar are jailed at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $1 million-plus bonds pending extradition to Illinois. The Belleville Police Department and law enforcement agencies from St. Louis County also helped in collecting information in this investigation.