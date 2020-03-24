Two COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County, Illinois

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Health Department has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a report appearing in The Republic-Times, a Columbia woman in her 40s tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. She’s been in self-quarantine since being notified.

The second positive test, a woman in her 60s, was identified on Tuesday morning. She was tested Saturday at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

The county health department plans on reaching out to anybody who’s been in contact with these women to advise them to self-quarantine.