CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two men are dead after a late-night shooting in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The victims who died in the shooting have been identified as Jeffery Paine Jr., 38, and Brian Hill, 26. They both died at the hospital.

Police were called to the 7400 block of Old Missouri Avenue just after midnight. They found three people shot. Not much information has been released about the third person injured in this shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. The police say that there is no threat to the public. No suspects are being named right now.

Do you have a tip for the police? Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.