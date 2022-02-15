Two East St. Louis men charged in alleged string of carjackings

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two East St. Louis men were charged in an alleged string of carjackings that happened last year.

Armon R. Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, have been charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a press release from the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Court documents state between July 12 and Aug. 5, 2021, Simpson, Burgess, and others conspired to commit three armed carjackings in Missouri and Illinois.

The two men allegedly approached a vehicle in downtown St. Louis and showed firearms to the passengers, and forcibly took their vehicle, according to the press release. Then, they drove to East St. Louis and shot a man who was walking into an apartment complex and discarded the stolen vehicle.

If convicted, Simpson and Burgess face up to 15 years in prison for carjacking, five years for conspiracy to commit carjacking, and an additional consecutive seven years for using a firearm during a crime of violence.