JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – Two IDOT workers were shot Wednesday night while working north of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

One IDOT worker was treated and released. The other was taken to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. on Dix-Irvington Road near I-57. The shooting victims were contractors for IDOT.

Two juveniles were taken into custody and questioned about the shooting. They were then released to their guardians.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.