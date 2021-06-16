Two in custody after leading police on pursuit in Metro East with child in car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man and woman are in custody after leading police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning with a child in their car.

The pursuit started at about 1:00 a.m. in Pontoon Beach. It ended East St. Louis when the man jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling along North 18th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The woman jumped into the drivers seat and stopped the car. Both she and the man were taken in to custody.

The child was not hurt.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT—————Police led on chase in the metro east with a child in car—2 people in custody details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/oBFm8Y93Oa — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 16, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.