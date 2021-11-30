Two in custody after police chase ends in East St. Louis Tuesday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two people are in custody after an early morning police pursuit. It started shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis.

During the chase, the driver struck a curb causing two of the car’s tires to pop. The driver then got onto westbound I-64 at North 25th Street and he and his female passenger decided to stop and surrender to police.

So far, it’s unclear why officers were chasing the vehicle.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT—In East St Louis police chase drive in custody. pic.twitter.com/9CYHVsdLqw — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 30, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.