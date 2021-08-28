Two in custody for East St. Louis bank robbery that left one dead

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The FBI Springfield Division issued a brief statement Saturday afternoon saying two men were in custody for a deadly bank robbery in East St. Louis.

The robbery happened late Friday afternoon at the First Bank in the 300 block of Riverpark Drive.

The suspects tried to enter a bank in Fairmont City, Illinois earlier in the day and on Aug. 26 but were not let in due to suspicious behavior, according to an email Friday from the FBI Springfield Division.

After the two failed attempts, they traveled to East St. Louis.

Authorities have not identified the shooting victim.

The suspects have yet to be charged.