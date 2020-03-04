Two men charged in June 2019 East St. Louis murder

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men Wednesday in connection with a June 2019 murder.

According to prosecutors, Markeese Fair was shot June 6 near the intersection of Touchette Avenue and N. 24th Street in East St. Louis. Fair was pronounced dead at Touchette Regional Hospital.

The Illinois State Police investigated the shooting and ultimately arrested two men for the killing: Reginald Alexander and Stephen Moore III.

Alexander and Moore were both charged with first-degree murder. They remain jailed on $1 million bonds each.

If convicted, they face anywhere from 45 years to life imprisonment and will have to serve 100 percent of that sentence.