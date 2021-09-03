Two men robbed at gunpoint at Venice, Ill. ATM

VENICE, Ill. – Two men using an ATM were robbed at gunpoint in Venice, Illinois early Friday morning.

They were attacked at about 1:00 a.m. at the Venice Food Mart on Broadway. Police said the victims went into the store, and they each withdrew $400 from the ATM. When they left, they were pistol-whipped and robbed.

Police could only say the robbers drove away in a red Camaro.

Officers are checking surveillance videos for more information. The investigation is ongoing.

Breaking Overnight: 2 Men Robbed At Gunpoint in Venice Illinois. pic.twitter.com/UZxFjE8jRL — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 3, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.