Two men robbed at gunpoint at Venice, Ill. ATM

Illinois

VENICE, Ill. – Two men using an ATM were robbed at gunpoint in Venice, Illinois early Friday morning.

They were attacked at about 1:00 a.m. at the Venice Food Mart on Broadway. Police said the victims went into the store, and they each withdrew $400 from the ATM. When they left, they were pistol-whipped and robbed.

Police could only say the robbers drove away in a red Camaro.

Officers are checking surveillance videos for more information. The investigation is ongoing.

