ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois.

Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.”

The two men who were shot were taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

Police said, “the subjects involved are all generally familiar with each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident.