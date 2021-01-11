Two people found dead in Chicago area UPS parking lot

HODGKINS, Ill. — Suburban Chicago police responding to a call of shots fired at a UPS facility found two people dead in an employee parking lot.

In a statement, Hodgkins police say they received the report of shots fired shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Spokesman Rodney Cummings said when officers arrived, they found two people unresponsive on the ground. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced the two dead. The identities of the deceased weren’t immediately known, and police say it was not immediately clear if they were employees of the facility.