UPDATE: Two people killed while trapped inside a mobile home fire.

GRANITE CITY, IL. – Granite City Police were called to a mobile home fire on W. Chain of Rock Road around 11:40pm last night. It was reported that two people were trapped inside.

A neighbor reported hearing someone yelling, “Help, help! Don’t go in there, it’s dangerous!”

No further information has been reported on the cause of the fire or the status of those trapped victims.