ALTON, Ill. – Police are investigating after a gunman shot two people Monday evening in Alton. Authorities have arrested one person of interest in the investigation.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Oakwood Estates around 10:15 p.m. Monday. Police say two people were shot and taken to St. Louis area hospitals for further treatment. Authorities did not release information the victims’ names, ages or genders.

Investigators say the subjects involved in the incident are generally familiar with each other. Though more circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are handling the investigation. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.