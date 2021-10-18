Two shot in Cahokia Heights, over 100 shell casings found

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two people were shot late Sunday night in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The shooting took place just after 10:00 p.m. on South 47th Street and Bond Avenue.

Police found more than 100 shell casings in the street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. The victims’ conditions is also unknown at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.