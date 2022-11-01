Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two men were fatally shot after a fight broke out early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at North 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue. A spokesperson for the East St. Louis Police Department says it stemmed from a fight at Visions Ultra Bar. At an undisclosed time and location, someone fire shots.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another died from his injuries at a hospital. No information on the suspect or victim is available at this time.

Additional details on the investigation are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.