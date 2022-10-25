BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning.

The Belleville Police Department said a school resource officer took a 15-year-old boy into custody in the school office. Officers were dispatched to the school at approximately 9:01 a.m. When officers arrived, the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody as well as a second boy, 14.

Officials were alerted to “social media activity that showed the suspect handling a firearm prior to school today.” The social media activity showed the two students now in custody. Both suspects “were isolated from the school population and searched.” A firearm and ammunition were found.

“The firearm was not displayed at the school,” police said. They also believe the public are not in danger due to this incident.

Police thank the “parent who reported the social media activity to school officials and law enforcement should be commended.”