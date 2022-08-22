NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two 14-year-olds are missing Monday morning from New Athens, Illinois.

Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley have been missing since Sunday at 10:45 p.m.

Serina is 5’02” and 110 pounds. Brayden is 5’10” and 135 pounds.

The New Athens Police Department said they do not suspect foul play. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the New Athens Police Department at 618-475-2133.

