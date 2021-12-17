Two vigils held today for Amazon workers killed in warehouse collapse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two vigils will be held Friday to remember the six people who died in last week’s Amazon warehouse collapse.

The City of Edwardsville will host a candlelight vigil on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Governor’s Plaza on South Main Street. Organizers have also planned a balloon release, which will take place during the ceremony.

“Hopefully it brings some closure,” said resident Elizabeth Turner.

Organizers had planned for the Friday morning vigil to take place on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to a wind advisory. If there is inclement weather on Friday, the ceremony will move indoors to the fire station bay on site.

The second vigil is at 6 p.m. at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive.

The six people who died when a tornado hit the Amazon facility Friday, December 10 were identified as 28-year-old DeAndre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 46-year-old Larry e. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; 26-year-old Austin J. MacEwen of Edwardsville and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis.

“Just a terrible thing for the residents and the families and friends that know those people,” said resident Eliit’s awful, death is always awful.”

Families are saying their final farewells to the victims. Etheria Hebb’s funeral was on Wednesday. There’s a service for Clayton Cope with full military honors at 4 p.m. Friday in Alton. The funeral for Kevin Dickey is at 1 p.m. Friday in Wayne City, Illinois. There is a visitation Friday in Maryville, Illinois for Austin MacEwen. Services are scheduled for Saturday in Vandalia for Larry Virden. DeAndre Morrow’s services are scheduled for next week.

First responders said some debris from the Amazon facility in Edwardsville landed in Shelbyville, Illinois. That’s 90 miles away. The Nokomis Fire Department reported they found pieces of insulation there.

If a member of the public finds debris, they want people to take a picture and post it on their Facebook page. Include the location where you found the debris and the fire department will share that information with the National Weather Service.