EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Authorities are searching for two “persons of interest” in an East St. Louis convenience store shooting.

The shooting happened on Oct. 9 at a convenience store at 3711 Bunkum Road. One victim was shot around 7:40 p.m. The victim has been treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released additional details on the investigation but shared surveillance photos of two “persons of interest” wanted in the investigation.

If you have any relevant information, contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or CrimeStopers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

Authorities are searching for two “persons of interest” in an East St. Louis convenience store shooting. (Photo provided by: Illinois State Police)

