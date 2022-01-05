U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards $7 million dollar contract for habitat restoration near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–Construction on a series of projects designed to help wetlands and waterfowl in the St. Louis region could be completed by the end of the month as part of a project put out to bid by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The agency recently announced it had given a $7.2 million contract to Luhr Brothers, Inc. to build a river training structure between Piasa IL and Eagle’s Nest Islands in the Piasa Island Wildlife Management Area.

The structure lessens the need to dredge a river corridor, which can be disruptive to fish and wildlife.

Construction began in early December and could be complete within 8 weeks, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The agency says more than 50 similar projects have been done over the last 35 years on the Upper Mississippi River.