RED BUD, Ill. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District is holding a public meeting Thursday night to discuss a navigational study on the Kaskaskia Regional Port District.

Three options are being considered: dredging two river side channels to allow shipping and a barge turning area, adding a dredge disposal area, and adding a new dock. The public is encouraged to join the meeting to discuss.

It’s from 6:00 p.n. to 8:00 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College in Red Bud.