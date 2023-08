ALTON, Ill. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is allowing people to tour the motor vessel Mississippi on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Mississippi River Commission’s low-water inspection trip. The towboat is used to move barges and hold meetings for the MRC.

The free, public tours are from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, Illinois.