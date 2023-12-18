EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Last Friday, United States Marshals made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at an East St. Louis, Illinois, nightclub.

The shooting happened on July 24, 2023, at a business in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The victim, Ryan Morton of Cahokia Heights, had been shot and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Morton was 43.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested the help of the Illinois State Police to investigate the crime.

Over the next five months, agents with the ISP’s Public Safety Enforcement Group identified a suspect and presented the matter to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges.

The suspect, Robert Palmer, was arrested in Hazelwood, Missouri, on December 15. Palmer, 38, is awaiting extradition back to Illinois, where he’ll face charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.