ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday on book bans “How censorship limits liberty and literature.”

Illinois became the first state to stop schools and libraries from banning books. The law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker in June gives the state the power to withhold grant money from a library if it removes books because of “partisan or personal disapproval.”

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Gianniolias, also the state librarian, will testify before Tuesday’s congressional hearing in Washington. Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin heads the committee.