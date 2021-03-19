Uber and Walgreens partner to get Illinois Uber drivers the COVID vaccine

An Uber sticker is seen on a car windshield on the street in downtown Miami on January 9, 2020. – Every year, the American football season ends with the vast spectacle of the Super Bowl, drawing in celebrity superstars, hugely expensive advertising and 100 million viewers. But the sporting mega-event also has a darker side: a spike in human trafficking, in particular a rise in sexual exploitation. This year, Miami will host the Super Bowl on February 2, but the party city in southern Florida — already the state with the third highest rate of human trafficking in the country, after California and Texas — worries that the combination of the huge sport event in proximity to its world-famous beaches and clubs will create a perfect storm of sex trafficking. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois Uber drivers can expect to receive a code Friday to book their COVID vaccination at a nearby Walgreens. and Walgreens are partnering to get Illinois Uber drivers the COVID vaccine.

Uber and Walgreens have partnered to make sure all eligible drivers and delivery people in Illinois have the opportunity to receive the COVID vaccine.

The state of Illinois has categorized app-based drivers and delivery people as essential workers for COVID vaccine access.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential — getting medical staff to their jobs, delivering food, and helping get their cities moving again,” said Carrol Chang, head of driver operations for the U.S. & Canada, Uber. “We are pleased that Illinois has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine and now through our partnership with Walgreens, it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment.”