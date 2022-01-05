Uncle’s shovelnose fish holds Illinois record previously held by his nephew

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. – After one Illinois man caught a record-setting fish, nearly one month later his uncle caught one to become the new record-holder.

Troy Gustafson of Port Byron and Marty Gustafson of Prophetstown caught their shovelnose sturgeon fish on the Rock River in Whiteside County, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

Troy caught one on November 16 that weighed 9.88 pounds. On December 12 Marty caught one that weighed 10.51 pounds. Both men practiced catch-and-release. The previous record was a 9.51-pound shovelnose caught in 2013 from the Rock River.