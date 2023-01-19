EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced an undocumented immigrant from Mexico after he was busted with fentanyl and heroin inside a car.

Luciano Gomezllanos-Martinez, also known as Joaquin Navarez-Urena, was sentenced to 46 months, or nearly four years, in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.

According to court documents, Gomezllanos-Martinez was a passenger inside a car that police pulled over on Oct. 5, 2021, along Interstate 70 in Madison County, Illinois. When officers searched the vehicle, they recovered pills containing 771 grams of fentanyl and

616 grams of heroin.

Gomezllanos-Martinez pled guilty to possession of the pills in federal court last year.

“Even the smallest amount of fentanyl can cause harm to an individual, and carting hundreds of

grams through Madison County is a major threat to public safety in downstate Illinois,” said U.S.

Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Our community is fortunate to have brave men and women of

law enforcement working to secure our roadways, and I applaud the investigators for filing these

charges and apprehending the defendant.”

“Trafficking fentanyl is trafficking death and the ISP will pursue traffickers with everything

we’ve got,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Investigators say Gomezllanos-Martinez was deported from the U.S. in March 2017. After serving his sentence in federal prison he will be deported back to Mexico.

Jimmy Carrasco, and Arizona resident who drove the car, is also facing a possession charge of

more than 400 grams of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.