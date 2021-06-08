Uninsured Illinois drivers will start getting letters and possibly charged $100

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois is cracking down on drivers without auto insurance. The state will start sending letters starting in July to uninsured motorists. The Secretary of State’s office is working with insurance companies to electronically verify each vehicle is insured.

“The message is simple: if you don’t have auto insurance, get covered now. It is the law,” writes Secretary of State Jesse White.

This is an upgrade to the state’s mandatory insurance verification program. The new system will check the insurance status of each vehicle randomly twice a year. Most people will not have to do anything. The insurance verification will be confirmed automatically.

Uninsured drivers receiving a letter will need to contact an insurance agent. The message will have a reference number that the insurance agent will need to confirm through the Illinois Secretary of State’s office through www.ILIVS.com.

If vehicle owners are unable to prove they have insurance then they will face a license plate suspension and a $100 reinstatement fee.