Uninsured Illinois drivers will start getting letters and possibly charged $100

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois is cracking down on drivers without auto insurance. The state will start sending letters starting in July to uninsured motorists. The Secretary of State’s office is working with insurance companies to electronically verify each vehicle is insured.

“The message is simple: if you don’t have auto insurance, get covered now. It is the law,” writes Secretary of State Jesse White.

This is an upgrade to the state’s mandatory insurance verification program. The new system will check the insurance status of each vehicle randomly twice a year. Most people will not have to do anything. The insurance verification will be confirmed automatically.

Uninsured drivers receiving a letter will need to contact an insurance agent. The message will have a reference number that the insurance agent will need to confirm through the Illinois Secretary of State’s office through www.ILIVS.com.

If vehicle owners are unable to prove they have insurance then they will face a license plate suspension and a $100 reinstatement fee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News