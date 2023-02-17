SHERIDAN, Ill. — Hate stairs and love horses? This converted stable in rural LaSalle County may be your perfect home.

In the Zillow listing for 4370 E. 2750th Rd. in Sheridan, realtor Cindy Heckelsberg describes the building as “one of a kind” and it doesn’t take much, if any, stretching of the imagination to agree.

The lengthy home appears to only be about 24 feet in width and yet provide roughly 1,500 square feet of living space for humans, and close to 900 square feet for horses.

Front of the home as seen from above

Aerial view of entire property

Back of home as seen from above

Family room

Master bedroom

Three season room

Breakfast nook

Attached stable space

One of the horse stalls

Work room

The structure was once part of a larger thoroughbred horse training facility and comes with 5 acres of agricultural zoned land. The property also features two RV plugs, a 12 feet by 12 feet shed, fire pit, and two designated pasture areas.

The home itself features three bedrooms, two with walk-in closets, one bathroom, family room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, laundry room, mud room / utility room, and a three season room off the master bedroom dubbed the “greenhouse” by current owners. The attached stable area comes with six box stalls, a work room / tack room, and heated barn space with an overhead door out to the yard.

See the full listing here.

Listing agent: Cindy Heckelsberg