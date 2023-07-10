FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack Issued four separate national disaster declarations for Illinois.

According to an Illinois State news release, the declarations are due to the tornadoes and drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season.

The designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters.

The following primary and contiguous counties are eligible for assistance for the disaster designations:

Designation 1: The tornado that occurred on March 31, 2023: Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark & Crawford. Contiguous Counties: Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle & Marshall.

Bureau, Clark & Crawford. Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle & Marshall. Designation Number 2: A tornado that occurred during April 4, 2023: Primary County: Fulton. Contiguous Counties: Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria & Tazewell.

Fulton. Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria & Tazewell. Designation Number 3: Tornados and high winds that occurred during March 31, 2023, through April 5, 2023: Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island & Sangamon. Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin.

Henry, Mercer, Rock Island & Sangamon. Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren, Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson & Macoupin. Designation Number 4: Drought: Primary County: Randolph. Contiguous Counties: Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair & Washington.

“Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

Those eligible are encouraged to contact their USDA Service Center to file a notice of loss.