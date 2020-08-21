‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of Illinois clean-energy outline

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2020 file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions during news conference at Morgan Park in Chicago. Pritzker on Friday, Aug. 21, is providing a substantive look at how he wants to make the state a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor is providing a substantive look at how he wants to make the state a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd.

“Real accountability measures for utilities” is emphasized in the extensive, eight-part plan Friday from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. It also includes goals for providing a remedy for potentially disastrous climate change and pollution while creating sustainable jobs and a new age of 750,000 electric vehicles within the next decade.

Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell says a working group will continue developing the outline. He promises that substantial public input would be part of it.