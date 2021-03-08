Utility assistance available for Illinois customers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – There will be more events in Illinois to help utility customers who are struggling with the cost of bills during the pandemic.
According to Governor J.B. Pritzker, there are more than $275 million going toward helping Illinois families.
Residents are being urged to take advantage and apply for help.
Two free virtual events—in English and Spanish—will be held to assist with the application process. Both events will also be streamed live on Facebook.
• March 11 at 6 p.m. – English, Registration: Facebook Live
• March 15 at 6 p.m. – Spanish, Registration: Facebook Live