EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A house in East Saint Louis burnt to the ground early Monday morning.

The fire started at about 4 a.m. at a home on North 51st Street. That’s located right across the street from East Saint Louis High School. When fire crews arrived, the entire home was engulfed in flames. They said the house was vacant.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2 ‘s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene.