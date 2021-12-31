Vacant home in St. Clair County on fire early Friday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A home in Washington Park, Illinois was on fire early Friday morning.

The fire at the home located on 46th Street started at about 4:30 a.m. Neighbors noticed flames shooting from the roof of the home and called for emergency services.

The home is vacant. There were no injuries. It is unknown at this time how the fire was started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

