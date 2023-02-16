CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A three-alarm fire overnight in Cahokia Heights destroyed one home and heavily damaged another.

Multiple fire crews arrived to the scene located on Mousette Lane just off route 157 a little before 3:00 a.m. where a vacant house fire spread to a neighboring home. Due to weather conditions, the intensity of the fire, and staffing issues, the fire quickly grew to three alarms.

Eventually, six departments came to the scene to help. Camp Jackson Fire Department’s Deputy Chief James Boyd spoke about the severity of the fire.

“It was in the second home when we arrived, we were able to hold it to the attic area and get a stop on it there.”

The neighboring is partially damaged, but no injuries have been reported. The vacant home is a total loss. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.