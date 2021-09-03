Vacant house fire spreads to home next door in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A vacant house fire spread to a home next door in East St. Louis, Illinois at about 12:00 a.m. Friday.

The vacant home on North 22nd Street was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan said the flames from the vacant house caught the home next door’s electrical meter on fire. Then the fire spread to the home’s wiring. There was also water damage from efforts to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

