GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski will visit Riverbend Head Start in Granite City to make cards for her “Valentines for Veterans’ program.

She launched the program to show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of local veterans.

Budzinski was recently appointed to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she plans to focus on ensuring every veteran in central and southern Illinois has access to the benefits they’ve earned and deserve.