MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – The driver of a van is fortunate to be alive after being sandwiched between two tractor trailers in an accident on Interstate 55.

According to Trooper Josh Robinson, Illinois State Police, the crash happened just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 59 in Montgomery County.

The ISP crash report states a tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate when it slowed down due to being in a construction zone. A Chevrolet van was traveling behind the tractor-trailer and also slowed down.

However, another tractor-trailer, which was traveling behind the van, was unable to stop or slow in time and smashed into the back of the van, pushing it into the rear of the first trailer.

Both the van and the tractor-trailer that struck it caught fire, Robinson said.

The driver of the van was rushed to a regional hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. No one else was injured.

Northbound I-55 and the left lane of southbound I-55 were closed during the investigation. The interstate was completely reopened by 11:35 p.m.