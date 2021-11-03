Vandalia, Ill. man pleads guilty to child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 39-year-old rural Illinois man appeared in federal court in East St. Louis on Tuesday to plead guilty to child porn charges.

According to court documents from the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois, Bradley Matthews admitted to distributing the illicit material during a Sept. 5, 2019 interview with law enforcement.

Matthews was having an online conversation with an undercover FBI agent and shared videos containing child porn.

Matthews, a Vandalia native, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. He’ll be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2022. He faces a minimum of five years in federal prison and up to 20 years, as well as a $250,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised parole.

Vandalia is located approximately 68 miles east of St. Louis.