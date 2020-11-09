Vandals hit Madison County again, tires slashed on county-owned vehicles

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Madison County has experienced vandalism in recent days.
The county said the Facilities Department were notified Sunday that 21 tires on county-owned vehicles were slashed in a parking lot on Hillsboro Avenue. The tires were on five probation and two community development vehicles.
The damages are estimated at approximately $3,000. The county said the incident happened sometime after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They also said “the vandal also reportedly slashed tires on nearby parked U.S. Postal trucks.”
On Friday crews spent a few hours cleaning spray paint off of the Madison County courthouse that read “BLM.”
