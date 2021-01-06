Vandals leave behind thousands of dollars in damages at popular Fairview Heights restaurant

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Fairview Heights restaurant is relying on curbside and carryout orders after someone vandalized the outdoor dining area.

Brandon McGraw, owner of Signature Tap House, stopped by his business Christmas Day only to discover thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

“We had our tables, chairs, the tent walls, our heaters just messed up and vandalized,” he said.

The damage total is at about $6,000, McGraw said. That is on top of the loss of revenue due to the state’s ban on indoor dining.

“It’s one of those things – another added stress on the finances of a restaurant right now,” he said.

The restaurant has surveillance video but not of the area in question, McGraw said.

It is unclear who would have trashed the area, he said.

McGraw said he’s filed a report with Fairview Heights Police.

Like all restaurants, McGraw’s has had its shares of ups and downs this past year. Signature Tap House opened in February 2020, only to be shut down six weeks later due to the pandemic.

But the restaurant has survived, thanks to the support of the community and a strategic pivot. Signature Tap House will soon offer a delivery option in addition to the existing carryout and curbside orders.

While it was upsetting to discover the vandalism – especially over the holidays, McGraw said he is maintaining a positive attitude.

“You got to keep moving. Failure is not an option. I feel like a lot a lot of restaurant owners and a lot of other businesses small business feel the same,” he said. “We have to keep going for our staff, for our families and you know – and grow. You’ve got to keep looking forward with everything.”