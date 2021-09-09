Vehicle collides with MetroLink in East St. Louis trying to flee shooting scene

EAST ST. LOUIS – A vehicle collided with a MetroLink train in East St. Louis while trying to leave a shooting scene Thursday afternoon.

District 11 troopers were in the area of Martin Luther King Drive at North 6th Street where multiple people were shot.

Police have confirmed that six victims sustained gunshot wounds and all were transported to area hospitals. One victim was a juvenile who was transported to a hospital by the Illinois State Police Safety Enforcement Group.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Police are searching for possibly six suspects involved in the shooting.

A witness who was on the train when the vehicle crash happened spoke with Fox 2’s Stephanie Rothman.

“I was on the train. I was in the rear car, and I, at first, just felt the jolt of her just trying to stop the train, and then you kind of feel the impact, but then we saw the car rolling so that was kind of scary,” Casey Escobevo said.

She said there were eight people on the train at the time and three to four were put on stretchers and taken to a hospital.

Escobevo saw the driver get out of the vehicle and head towards a victim who was shot in a nearby parking lot. She said the driver put the victim’s body in another vehicle and drove off.

“I just know that he was laying out here bleeding, flopping back and forth, and I was thinking open the door, somebody needs to put pressure on his wound,” Escobevo said.

The investigation is ongoing.